Fehmida briefed on tennis development

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza here Monday visited the PTF Complex where she was briefed on tennis development in the country.

Secretary IPC Akbar Durrani and Pakistan Sports Board’s ad hoc Director General Arif Ibrahim were also present on the occasion.The minister was received by PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan and the PTF’s other officials.

Fehmida was briefed about conversion of clay courts to synthetic surface and allied facilities at the complex. She was also apprised of the PTF’s vision regarding future upgradation of the facility and various programmes for development of the players, coaches and officials including the National Training Centre (NTC) and summer camp for kids.

Fehmida was highly impressed with the state-of-the-art courts and appreciated the efforts of the PTF team for converting the complex into a world-class tennis facility. The IPC minister showed keen interest in the development activities especially the players’ development programme at the NTC, coaches’ development courses and assured the PTF’s management of all possible support.During her meeting with the PTF president, she also discussed the preparatory work regarding the upcoming Davis Cup tie against India.