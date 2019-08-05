close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
August 6, 2019

Hashoo Group plants 5,000 saplings

Islamabad

 
August 6, 2019

Islamabad: Hashoo Group, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, planted 5,000 saplings in Islamabad on Monday, says a press release.

Following the launch of Prime Minister’s 10 billion tree tsunami programme, this was a step towards a greener Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the event, which was also attended by senior management from Hashoo Group including Hashoo Group Vice-Chairman Akhtar Bawany and Islamabad Marriott Hotel General Manager Maurizio Romani.

