Khursheed slams repeal of Article 370 by India

SUKKUR: PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has said India’s announcement to repeal the Article 370 to end the special status of Kashmir and use of cluster bombs on innocent civilians showed its war-mongering approach in the region.

Talking to the media persons, Khursheed Shah said the prime minister is busy in meeting Wapda officials, while the entire region, especially Pakistan, is in a warlike situation. He asked the PM about his foreign policy that showed silence over such a serious situation when Indian-held Kashmir was in a historic political turmoil. He said India’s attempt to abolish the Article 370 to repeal the special status of Kashmir from the Constitution is fascism.

2Khursheed said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has cancelled all his engagements in Larkana and moved to Islamabad to attend the joint-session of the parliament that has been summoned after the recent development in the Indian-held Kashmir. He said the PTI’s government is sleeping while Kashmir is burning, and Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to avoid the situation.

The politician said Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan, adding that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is discussing the issue with other political parties. Shah demanded the production orders of the all the imprisoned politicians and allow them to attend the joint-session

Meanwhile, a large number of students on Monday marched in Sukkur to express solidarity with the people of Indian-held Kashmir. The rally organised by the Association of Private Schools Institutions (APSI), Sindh, and students from various schools participated in the rally that went through the main parts of the city, including Minara Road, Bander Road, Barrage Road and Airport Road, and ended at the Sukkur Press Club.

The protesters held placards and chanted slogans against India’s use of cluster bombs on the innocent civilians living close to the Line of Control (LoC). They also highlighted the weak role of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over the issue.

While addressing the protesters, APSI President, Bashir Ahmed said India committed human rights violations in Kashmir for several decades while the international community remained silent, including United Nation’s Security Council. He said India has flouted international laws and UN resolutions on the Kashmir.

APSI Vice-President Rubina Keyani said use of cluster bombs by Indian Army was a matter of concern for the entire world and was a clear violation of the Geneva Convention and international laws. She urged the international community to cut off all kinds of ties with India and to force it to end brutalities in the disputed territory.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Sindh University, Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat said Kashmiris have rendered much sacrifices to attain freedom from the illegal occupation of India. He said we strongly condemn the Indian atrocities against the innocent Kashmiri civilians, adding we pay rich tributes to their unmatchable sacrifices against the Indian fascism.