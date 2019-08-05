Major, sepoy martyred in Bajaur attack

KHAR: An army major and a sepoy were martyred and another four sustained injuries in an explosion caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Niag Banda in the Mamond tehsil in Bajaur district on Monday, official sources said.

The sources said a vehicle of the security forces was attacked with a remote-controlled IED planted on the roadside due to which a major and a sepoy were martyred. Four soldiers, the sources said, were injured in the terrorist attack. The martyred were identified as Major Saqib and Sepoy Maroof. The wounded soldiers included Arif, Suhail, Imran and Niaz Ahmad.

They were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar. Soon after the incident, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, but no arrests were made.