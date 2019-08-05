Dangerous U-turn

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Every day, a number of road accidents take place. One of the root causes for that include unavailability of traffic signals and disappearance of traffic police. There is a U-turn in front of the main gate of the Margalla View Housing society sector D-17.
There is no traffic signal installed at the U-turn nor deployment of traffic police to control the heavy traffic coming from Rawalpindi/Islamabad and from Peshawar, Wah Cantt and Taxila. Commuters have to cross the road by taking heavy life risk and most of the times have to face near-miss accidents. Can the authorities concerned look into this critical issue and take appropriate measures to save the lives of the residents of the society?
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
Every day, a number of road accidents take place. One of the root causes for that include unavailability of traffic signals and disappearance of traffic police. There is a U-turn in front of the main gate of the Margalla View Housing society sector D-17.
There is no traffic signal installed at the U-turn nor deployment of traffic police to control the heavy traffic coming from Rawalpindi/Islamabad and from Peshawar, Wah Cantt and Taxila. Commuters have to cross the road by taking heavy life risk and most of the times have to face near-miss accidents. Can the authorities concerned look into this critical issue and take appropriate measures to save the lives of the residents of the society?
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad