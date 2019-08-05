close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 6, 2019

Dangerous U-turn

Newspost

 
August 6, 2019

Every day, a number of road accidents take place. One of the root causes for that include unavailability of traffic signals and disappearance of traffic police. There is a U-turn in front of the main gate of the Margalla View Housing society sector D-17.

There is no traffic signal installed at the U-turn nor deployment of traffic police to control the heavy traffic coming from Rawalpindi/Islamabad and from Peshawar, Wah Cantt and Taxila. Commuters have to cross the road by taking heavy life risk and most of the times have to face near-miss accidents. Can the authorities concerned look into this critical issue and take appropriate measures to save the lives of the residents of the society?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost