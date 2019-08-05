Dangerous U-turn

Every day, a number of road accidents take place. One of the root causes for that include unavailability of traffic signals and disappearance of traffic police. There is a U-turn in front of the main gate of the Margalla View Housing society sector D-17.

There is no traffic signal installed at the U-turn nor deployment of traffic police to control the heavy traffic coming from Rawalpindi/Islamabad and from Peshawar, Wah Cantt and Taxila. Commuters have to cross the road by taking heavy life risk and most of the times have to face near-miss accidents. Can the authorities concerned look into this critical issue and take appropriate measures to save the lives of the residents of the society?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad