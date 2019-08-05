Morocco calls for increasing trade

KARACHI: Ambassador of Kingdom of Morocco Muhammad Karmoune on Monday emphasised on more efforts at the government and private sectors level between Pakistan and Morocco to increase bilateral trade and investment.

"Personally, I am not happy on trade and investment situation. We, on both the sides, need more steps to boost our trade and investment," he said in his comments to newsmen at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, after ringing the Gong (bell) to start trading at the exchange.

For boosting bilateral trade and investment, Morocco and Pakistan embassies need to enhance their coordination with each other and help their business communities find trade and investment opportunities, he said.

The federation of chambers and other trade bodies of the two countries would have to play a proactive role, which might include exchange of maximum trade delegations and economic data. About the PSX, he said, it was one of the important financial places in the world.

PSX acting chief executive officer Muhammad Rafiq Umer expressed his gratitude to the Moroccan ambassador for visiting Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The working of PSX and Casablanca Stock Exchange of Morocco and the proposals to strengthen their coordination were discussed in detail during the meeting.