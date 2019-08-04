Chunxue new Chinese deputy chief of mission

Islamabad: Pang Chunxue is going to be the new Chinese deputy chief of mission in Pakistan.

She will succeed Lijian Zhao, who is to leave the charge of the office on August 8 on the completion of the term. Zhao has served on more than one occasion in Pakistan with the overall time spent in the country totalling more than eight years. The Chinese Embassy has planned a farewell party for the outgoing deputy chief of mission on August 8 at a local hotel.