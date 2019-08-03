Uniform education system: Punjab to set up curriculum authority

LAHORE: For implementing uniform education system in Punjab, the provincial government has decided to set up a curriculum authority, according to sources.

Under the new system, five subjects will be compulsory up to matriculation, and all government and private educational institutions will conduct examination of only these five subjects. According to sources, private educational institutions may teach other subjects also, but examination will be held for only five compulsory subjects.

Sources said the new education system will be applicable from 2020 academic session.

Earlier, the Punjab government has decided to revert to Urdu medium of instructions in all primary schools, i.e. all subjects up to five class will be taught in Urdu language.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a social media post. He took to Twitter to explain learning in Urdu language would save the time of teachers as well as students as earlier teachers used to translate various topics from English to Urdu.

Much of their time was thus wasted in translation instead of comprehension as the current medium of instruction is English. As a result, the pupils fail to learn anything new, he added.

Buzdar revealed that a survey was conducted by school education department of the province in 22 districts of Punjab. A large number of teachers, parents and students were asked what in their view should be the medium of learning at schools. Over 85 per cent were of the opinion that Urdu should be medium of instruction instead of English at schools.

According to a report, 45 per cent schoolchildren in Punjab are unable to write simple sentences and read simple sentences in Urdu and English languages.

A survey report revealed that 30 per cent children of 5th grade are unable to read their simple sentences in Urdu and English and do simple mathematical sums.

A report released by Idara Taaleem-o-Agahi showed that only 89 per cent children of 6 to 16 years are in schools, and the percentage was 86 in 2018.