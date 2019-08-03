Ratchanok in Thailand Open final

BANGKOK: Two-time winner Ratchanok Intanon edged a thriller against compatriot Pornpawee Chochuwong to reach the women’s singles final of the Thailand Open badminton tournament on home soil on Saturday.

Former world champion Ratchanok, 24, cut Pornpawee’s rousing comeback short as she won in three games 23-21, 17-21, 21-19 in front of a packed home crowd.

In Sunday’s final she will face Chinese top seed Chen Yufei, who is yet to drop a game after beating Sayaka Takahashi 21-16, 21-19.

Ratchanok faced unseeded Pornpawee in a boisterous atmosphere at the Indoor Stadium Huamark as the former world number one continued her quest for a third title in Bangkok.

Victory was sheer jubilation for the third-seeded Ratchanok, who had to dig deep as she found herself trailing in the third game before recovering aggressively.