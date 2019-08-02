Game can’t flourish without making decisive changes: Mani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has said the game cannot flourish at all levels without making decisive changes in the domestic cricket which needed couple of years time to start producing results.

Ehsan Mani who was in Islamabad Friday told The News that domestic cricket including first class structure was to be revamped for better future results. “There was no other option available but to make decisive changes in the existing cricket structure in the country. For better future results and to restructure the first class cricket on better and modern lines we had to make changes which we did.”

The PCB chairman said that the system would start delivering results in couple of years time. “I am hopeful that new first class structure that will be in operation starting from coming season is expected to produce results in a couple of years time. We should give some time to the system to stand on its feet. Once that would happen I am hopeful it will start producing results.” He confirmed that the Board would cater the needs of all six associations which are to be given rights to play first class cricket this season.

“Initially the PCB will look after all the requirements of these associations. Hopefully with the time every association will become self sufficient.” To a question on the new PCB constitution, Ehsan Mani said it was very much in the pipeline. “I met concern even today and am hopeful that the new constitution would get its final shape after the required approvals very soon. I have been told that the approved constitution will be with the PCB soon.” Ehsan Mani was also confident on the international cricket’s return to Pakistan shortly. “The Sri Lanka Cricket Board delegation is due in the country on August 6 and will return back on August 9. During their stay, the delegation will look and judge the security measures for the expected series between the two countries in October.” The delegation will visit Karachi on August 6 and then members will hold meetings in Lahore during next two days before returning home.

The PCB chairman said that no decision had yet been made on the series venue. “The delegation recommendations will be vital in this regard. Don’t forget that it was Sri Lanka team that was targeted by terrorists in 2009 in Lahore. So they will have to be very careful before deciding on any issue. We are confident and expect that the series against Sri Lanka will be played in Pakistan and the entire international cricket will return to country at the earliest.”

Ehsan Mani was not ready to talk on the outcome of the Cricket Committee meeting that went smoothly in Lahore Friday. “Let them recommend whatever they want. I will not say anything on that.”