Sat Aug 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

‘Pay-and-play system not allowing tennis base to grow’

Sports

KARACHI: The “Pay And Play” system has become a big problem for the youth of the country who wish to excel in sports, while it is also hurting the sports base of the country.

“Unfortunately, because of ‘Pay And Play’ system the poor youth of the country are unable to play sports,” Hameed-ul-Haq, a seasoned tennis player, told ‘The News’. He said the youth of the country needed playing grounds, sports facilities, and coaching but right now there was nothing for the youth of the country.

“National sports federations such as Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) are charging enormous fees for the use of their facilities,” said Hameed. It has been reported that the use of facilities at National Tennis Academy set up in Islamabad by PTF this year has been restricted to paid membership. The rights of admission are reserved with the PTF management, and anyone who wishes to play has to pay and then directed to only one selected coach by the management.

