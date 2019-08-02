close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

Multan MNAs get Rs 1,650m uplift funds

National

MULTAN: The Punjab government has released Rs 1,650 million funds to the MNAs of Multan division under the Prime Minister Development Programme. Each MNA will get Rs 150 million for the development work in his constituency.

The Punjab government has also released Rs 1,221 million for the Multan division MPAs under the Community Development Programme. All the deputy commissioners of the districts will execute the development schemes in consultation with the MNAs and the MPAs, the officials said.

