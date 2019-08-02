Rangers announce arrests of three involved in firing at couple

The Rangers on Friday said they had arrested three suspects in connection with a firing incident on July 1, in which a man was killed and his wife injured.

The incident had occurred on MA Jinnah Road when the couple, Riaz and Sadaf, offered resistance to muggers, prompting them to open fire on them. They were injured and shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the man succumbed to his injuries three days later.

A spokesperson for the Rangers said a special team had been formed to handle the case, which eventually arrested three suspects on the basis of intelligence. The suspects were identified as Adnan, Dilawar, and Sabir, who were taken into custody on July 27. The paramilitary force claimed that the suspects admitted to being guilty of robbing and shooting the couple, besides being involved in over 50 other crimes in the Jamshed Quarters area.

Moreover, the Rangers also claimed to have arrested two other suspects, identified as Uzair and Fahim, allegedly involved in robbing and murdering a man, Adeel, on July 16. The incident took place when Adeel resisted them in Gulistan Colony in Lyari.

They were caught in raids in Singu Lane, Lyari, the Rangers said, adding that both of them admitted to their involvement in murdering Adeel and over 40 other crimes. Several arms and ammunition were also found in their possession. The suspects were eventually handed over to the police for legal proceedings.