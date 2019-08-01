8 accused held in search operation

MUZAFFARGARH: On the special directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, Civil Lines police started a grand search operation here on Thursday and arrested eight accused while drugs and illegal weapons were also recovered from their possession.

The operation was being carried out under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Azmatullah and 300 police personnel, ladies force, elite force, quick response force and others law enforcement agencies were participating in it.

In the search operation, 120 houses were checked while 200 suspects were checked through biometric and CNICs.

As many as eight accused were arrested while a pistol and 50 liters liquor were also recovered from their possession. Police have registered separate cases against the accused.