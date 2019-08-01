Kidnapped boy recovered

OKARA: District police Thursday recovered a 16-year-old kidnapped boy from Azad Kashmir. Ziafat Ali of village 40/4L was abducted from his village the other day. DSP Sadr Circle Chaudhry Ziaul Haq and SHO Shahbore Nawab Dogar traced the boy using modern technology and recovered him from Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, and arrested accused Khalid.

BOY DIES: A 10-year-old boy died when a speeding rickshaw overturned on Thursday. The rickshaw was heading to Bahawalnagar and near Head Sulemanki it overturned, leaving a minor boy dead on the spot and two other passengers injured. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a hospital.