Woman dies, three injured in rain incidents

HAFIZABAD: A woman was killed while another injured when a wall of the house collapsed due to heavy rain at Kolo Tarar. Due to heavy rain, a wall of the house of Kubra Rani suddenly collapsed. As a result, Mumtaz Bibi died on the spot while Noreen Begum was injured. Meanwhile, more than three hours torrential rain fully exposed the civic authorities. Most of the streets were inundated with rainwater. The rainwater also entered the houses, shops and some offices. The worst affected localities were Alipur Road, Vanike Road, Gujranwala Road, General Bus Stand, Bijli Mohallah, Rehmatabad, Misri Mohallah, Bahawalpura, Sherpura, Garhi Awan, Peer Kalay Shah, Mohallah Dhabwala and most of the narrow streets in the old city where knee deep water was standing. Merchandise of millions of rupees was damaged as rainwater entered the shops in some localities mainly due to overflowing of open drains and malfunctioning of sewerage system. The citizens have expressed their resentment over the apathetic attitude of the civic authorities for their failure to desilt the open drains in the city.

SIALKOT: A woman and her son sustained injuries when the roof of their house collapsed on them due to rain. According to police, Humaira Bibi, 35, and her son Younis, 3, of village Kharota Syeddan sustained injuries when their roof fell on them. Rescue-1122 shifted them to a hospital.