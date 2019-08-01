LNG case

Abbasi’s remand extended till 15th

By Obaid Abrar Khan

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court on Thursday extended physical remand of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case. The court also granted permission to Khaqan’s sister Sadia Abbasi for legal assistance of his brother.

National Accountability Bureau on Thursday presented former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi before the Accountability Court Judge Bashir Ahmed and requested the court to grant extension in physical remand of Abbasi. To this Accountability Court judge asked Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to hire a lawyer so that he can oppose the NAB's plea for extension in physical remand. To this former PM Abbasi replied that he has decided to defend himself. On the request of NAB the Accountability Court extended physical remand of former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till August 15.

When Accountability Court judge was told that August 15 is public holiday on account of Eidul Azha, the judge remarked he would conduct the hearing on holiday too, it doesn’t make any difference.

Sadia Abbasi, sister of former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday had filed plea in Accountability Court seeking permission for meeting with his brother in NAB custody to give him legal assistance in LNG reference.

Sadia Abbasi plea states that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi himself is contesting his case and only legal points would be given to him.

Accountability Court judge granted permission to sister of former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to give legal assistance to his brother in LNG reference against him.

Abbasi is facing the accusation of handing over a tender worth Rs220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder himself. As the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, he has been accused of granting contract on LNG Terminal to ETPL, Tri-partial agreement, LSA with EETPL and LNG import from Qatar etc.

According to NAB in LNG corruption on 10 September 2018 Supreme Court directed the NAB to complete the inquiry against former PM Abbasi and others.

In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi, who was the former Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources at that time, in granting contract of LNG terminal for 15 years to their ‘favourite’ company.

According to the NAB arrest warrant, Abbasi is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9 (a) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.