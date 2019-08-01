Seven health facilities sealed in Landikotal

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission first time inspected 12 premises and healthcare establishments in Landikotal subdivision of the Khyber tribal district and sealed seven for providing illegal and unauthorised health care services.

They inspected the premises in pursuance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission Act 2015. The inspection team issued notices to four other healthcare establishments to get registered with KPHCC within 15 days. The healthcare establishments sealed included Usman Shalmani Lab & X-ray, Sharafat X-ray, Tahir X-ray got sealed as the service provider was nonqualified, Hayat Lab, Azmat X-ray, Adnan Clinical Lab, and Alfalah Medical Lab as the service providers there were non-qualified.