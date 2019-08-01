close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
August 2, 2019

Textile sector gets exorbitant power bills

August 2, 2019

FAISALABAD: Textile mills owners of Faisalabad Thursday criticised the government for issuing 50 percent exorbitant electricity bills.

The mills owners threatened of observing strike in 500 textile processing units of Faisalabad division for an indefinite period if the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) did not withdraw the excessive bills. Meanwhile, the textile mills owners of Faisalabad displayed a protest banner outside the Fesco Headquarters.

Reportedly, in new bills the withholding tax has been increased 6 per cent and cost of electricity units was also enhanced. When contacted, the Fesco authorities said the increase in power bills was made following the directions of NEPRA.

