COAS advises youth to follow rule of law

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday advised the country’s youth to adhere to the rule of law and not to opt for shortcuts in life in order to attain success.

The army chief made the remarks while interacting with students and young professionals taking part in the summer internship programme at the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing.

“Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth and future of the country belongs to them,” General Bajwa was quoted as saying.

He expressed full confidence in the youth, expecting them to play their due role in Pakistan’s prosperity. He said Pakistan had been subjected to numerous challenges especially during the last two decades, but the nation and its armed forces successfully withstood the hurdles with the youth having played a lead role in it.

The COAS advised the youth to have confidence in themselves, as well as, adhering to merit and following the rule of law.