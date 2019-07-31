First phase of jr summer tennis camp ends

LAHORE: The first phase of junior summer tennis camp concluded here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah on Wednesday.

At the conclusion of the camp certificates were distributed among the participants of the camp. Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain and Sister Martin from Sacred Heart Convent School graced the certificate distribution ceremony as guests of honour. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, PLTA vice president, JTI National Coordinator Hamid Niaz were also present on the occasion. Zahid congratulated the camp trainees for successful completion of the event. He promised every possible assistance to the PLTA for the promotion of the game.

In her speech, Sister Martin said: “We are thankful to former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik and Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain Hamid Niaz, who provided an opportunity to our students to play the game of tennis in such a good and friendly environment, which proved very beneficial for their students.” PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik said that PLTA is committed to promote tennis at grassroots level and to further encourage the campers, a tournament is also being held on August 4. The camp was in progress since June 10.