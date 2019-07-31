PM to launch plantation drive on Aug 5

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch plantation drive here, under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, on August 5, whereas Urban Forestry Plantation Campaign will be launched by the prime minister in Lahore on August 9.Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam called on the prime minister Wednesday at the Prime Minister Office.
