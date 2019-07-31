close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2019

PM to launch plantation drive on Aug 5

National

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch plantation drive here, under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, on August 5, whereas Urban Forestry Plantation Campaign will be launched by the prime minister in Lahore on August 9.Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam called on the prime minister Wednesday at the Prime Minister Office.

