JS Bank, NOWPDP join hands

KARACHI: JS Bank has joined hands with Network of Organizations Working for People with Disabilities, Pakistan (NOWPDP) for financing of loans under the JS Naya Aghaaz SME Loan program, a statement said.

Through this partnership, JS Bank will work with NOWPDP, to extend financing facilities to individuals with disabilities. Individuals possessing CNIC with disability logo and aged between 21 and 65 years will be able to apply for loans of up to Rs1.5 million at a highly subsidised mark-up rate of 5 percent only.

Basir Shamsie, president and CEO – JS Bank said the bank is driven to create impact and build financial inclusivity through value-added partnerships. “Our efforts towards this goal are strengthened through our alliance with NOWPDP, an organization that has truly achieved milestones in empowering differently abled persons across Pakistan." Through this alliance, JS Bank is promoting economic growth and creating opportunities for people across the country.