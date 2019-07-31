Sanjrani rejects calls to quit ahead of no-trust motion

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition is all set to move forward today on a no-confidence motion submitted against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, as Sanjrani has rejected opposition’s calls to step down.

The joint opposition in Senate on Wednesday devised a strategy in a meeting for the success of the no-confidence motion in the Senate session which is starting today.

The meeting was hosted by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in honour of opposition senators. Bilawal called on Senate Chairman Sanjrani to resign, or else he would be ousted from the office by voting on no-confidence move against him. He said opposition parties enjoyed the support of required numbers to oust the chairman.

Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani briefed the participants about the voting procedure. A good number of opposition senators were present in the meeting. Senators Sherry Rehman, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Mushahid Hussein Sayed and Lt-Gen (retd) Abdul Qayyum were also present in the meeting.

Candidate for chairman Senate Hasil Bizenjo and leader of the opposition in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Saddiq Sanjrani has decided to not resign from his post over a bid of joint opposition to move a no-confidence motion in the Upper House of Parliament to oust him. Sanjrani issued a statement on Wednesday expressing that the option of secret voting by the members ensured impartiality for the chairman Senate and the Speaker in the decision making. “I ran the House impartially and want to see if members can decide freely as their conscience allows,” he added.