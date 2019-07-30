close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
July 31, 2019

Pakistanis advance in World Junior Squash

Sports

July 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: All the six players have moved into the second round of the World Junior Individual Squash Championship that started in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) on Tuesday.

Leading player Haris Qasim has been given bye in the first round while all the others made it to the second round with ease.

Results: Haris Qasim (Pak) got bye; Noor Zaman (Pak) bt Bicknell Matt (Can) 11-4, 11-5, 9-11 and 11-5; Mohammad Farhan Hashmi (Pak) bt Mufti Maaz (Can) 11-6, 11-9, 11-7; Hamza Sharif (Pak) bt Wipperfuerth Jan (Ger) 11-5, 11-5, 11-7; Mohammad Hamza Khan (Pak) bt Mavani Sayeed (Can) 11-5, 11-7, 14-12; Naveed Rehman (Pak) bt Penfold Joshua (Aus) 11-6, 11-7, 11-4.

More From Sports