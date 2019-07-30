close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
July 31, 2019

Pakistanis through squash c'ship 1st round

Sports

A
APP
July 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan players produced an outstanding performance in the first round matches of the World Junior Individual Squash Championship 2019, beating their opponents at Kuala Lumpur’s National Squash Centre.

Noor Zaman edged past Matt Bicknell of Canada with a game score of 11-4, 11-5, 9-11 and 11-5, while Mohammad Farhan Hashmi dispatched another Canadian by 11-6, 11-9 and 11-7.

Promising player Hamza Sharif overwhelmed Jan Wipperfurth of Germany 11-5, 11-5, 11-7 and Hamza Khan defeated Sayeed Mavani of Canada with a game score of 11-5, 11-7 and 14-12. Naveed Rehman recorded a straight games win over Australia’s Joshua Penfold 11-6, 11-7, 11-4, while Haris Qasim advanced with a bye.

