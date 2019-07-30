close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
AFP
July 31, 2019

Hungarian swim federation ex-boss charged over rival’s murder

Sports

BUDAPEST: The former head of Hungary’s swimming federation Tamas Gyarfas has been charged with ordering the killing of a business rival in 1998, prosecutors in Budapest said Tuesday.

Seventy-year-old Gyarfas, who was head of the MUSZ swimming federation for 23 years, was arrested over the allegations in April 2018 and had been under supervision ever since. A statement from prosecutors said they had gathered enough evidence to charge him with “incitement to premeditated murder”.

He has repeatedly denied the allegations. Gyarfas, a former sports journalist, took over at the head of MUSZ in 1993 but was forced to end his tenure in 2016 after facing mounting criticism by swimmers including Olympic champions Katinka Hosszu and Daniel Gyurta over his “undemocratic” handling of the sport.

