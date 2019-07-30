Four killed, 30 hurt in Quetta blast

QUETTA: Four people were killed and around 30 injured when a blast went off near a police vehicle parked in the Bacha Khan Chowk area here on Tuesday. Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema said the explosion took place close to the police vehicle near the City Police Station.

Cheema said the injured included Station House Officer (SHO) Chaudhry Shafaat Ali, who was taken to the City Trauma Centre. The injured and the dead were shifted to the Civil Hospital. Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Dr, Saleem Abro said emergency had been declared at the hospital and all doctors and paramedics called in. He said six of the injured were in critical condition. Police sources said evidence from the location appeared to show that terrorists had detonated an explosive material planted in a motorcycle close to the police vehicle.

DIG Cheema said it was premature to say whether the blast was carried out by a suicide bomber or if a planted explosive device was used in the attack. He said the crime scene had been cordoned off and preserved, and that experts would carry out further investigation on Wednesday morning.

The bodies were identified as Jamaluddin, Sharfuddin, Ali Shah and Ainullah and the injured as Naseebullah, Temoor, Muhammad Sadiq, Muhammad Farid, Abdul Ghaffar, Nasrullah, Ubaidullah, Shehroz Shakeel, Hasnain, Zia-ur-Rehman, Shafatullah, Asia, Mir Muhammad, Abdul Rehman, Abdul Wahid, Shahid Ahmed, Zia-ur-Rehman, Mir Ahmed, Nukhtaseebullah, Naseebullah, Nadir Ali, Sardar Khan, Muhammad Jabir, Nematullah, Naseebullah, Rehanullah, Nasrullah, Baz Muhammad, Hafeez Muhammadullah, Shahid Hussain, four-year-old Muhammad and six-year-old Mazkora.

Prime Minister Imran Khan vehemently condemned the attack and loss of precious lives. He expressed grief over those who were martyred and sympathised with their grieving families. He directed best possible medical treatment to the injured and prayed for their early recovery. Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and provincial ministers strongly condemned the blast and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives. The chief minister also directed the health department to ensure provision of all healthcare facilities to the injured.