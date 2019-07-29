close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

Junior tennis camp begins today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) is holding junior tennis training camp which will formally start from Tuesday at PLTA Coaching Centre Ccourts at Bagh-i-Jinnah. Zahid Hussain, CEO RAFUM Group, Monday visited the venue of the camp, President of PLTA Dr Raheel Siddiqui, Vice President of PLTA Afzal Shareef and former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik were also present on the occasion.

