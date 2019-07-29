Junior tennis camp begins today

LAHORE: The Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) is holding junior tennis training camp which will formally start from Tuesday at PLTA Coaching Centre Ccourts at Bagh-i-Jinnah. Zahid Hussain, CEO RAFUM Group, Monday visited the venue of the camp, President of PLTA Dr Raheel Siddiqui, Vice President of PLTA Afzal Shareef and former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik were also present on the occasion.