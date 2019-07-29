National moot on vocational qualification framework today

Islamabad: The 'Conference on National Vocational Qualification Framework (NVQF): Opportunities & challenges-Way forward' organized by the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), the apex technical and vocational education and training body of the country, will commence in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

“The NVQF is one of the key components for establishing a uniform national system of qualifications, assessment and training that will support achieving the goals set under the National Skills for All TVET Strategy. It will help improve the quality of outcomes, quality of skills and providing sufficient knowledge that meets the needs of industry,” said Executive Director NAVTTC Dr. Nasir Khan.

He said the NAVTTC has worked upon equivalencies of the NVQF levels with the general education system to synchronise the TVET system with the ongoing educations level.

Dr Nasir said the NAVTTC had achieved an important milestone towards streamlining the TVET through the development of national vocational qualifications compatible with the international standards & requirements in 25 most important trades including high-tech fields like Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mechatronics and Automation. Standardization of qualifications at National and International level performs a pivotal role in reforming TVET sector.

He said the conference would be attended by the parliamentarians, ambassadors, industrialists, heads of all provincial TEVTAs, and the key stakeholders of skill sector and will provide a way forward towards augmenting, reforming and restructuring efforts in the TVET sector.