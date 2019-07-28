KP CM seeks completion of Swat Motorway’s Phase-II design

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the relevant officials to complete the design of Swat Motorway’s phase-II within one month and said that Swat University would be connected with the motorway through link roads to facilitate the students.

Chairing a meeting on Swat Motorway’s phase-II, he said that link roads would be used to connect villages with the motorway to provide them access to major routes in a bid to boost the local economy.

The minister C&W and officials of various departments attended the meeting.

The chief minister added that two kilometres long link road would be constructed to connect Malam Jabba with the motorway through Charbagh Interchange.

With regard to promoting tourism, Swat motorway is expected to provide easy access to tourist spots and help generate revenue through promoting trade.