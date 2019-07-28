All Blacks relief as Retallick’s World Cup hopes remain

WELLINGTON: All Blacks star Brodie Retallick remained in the World Cup frame Sunday after x-rays cleared him of any structural damage to his shoulder injured in the bruising Test against South Africa.

The 77-Test veteran dislocated his shoulder after being sent flying from a ruck by the 117 kilo Springboks replacement forward RG Snyman during the drawn Test in Wellington on Saturday.

He left the field grimacing in pain and was rushed to hospital where tests showed there was no further damage.

Coach Steve Hansen said there was no timeline for Retallick’s return but he was “hopeful he would be available” for the World Cup. The All Blacks’ first match in the tournament is against South Africa on September 21.

The imposing Retallick is a key member of the New Zealand pack and played in the successful 2015 World Cup side.