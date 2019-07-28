Lahore’s BataFC to represent Pakistan at Socca World Cup

KARACHI: Lahore’s Bata FC will represent Pakistan at the 2nd Socca World Cup later this year after they were crowned champions after beating Karachi’s Abdul FC 3-2 in penalty shootout in the six-a-side football final of the Leisure Leagues National Championship 2019 here at the Peoples Sports Complex on Sunday.

After a goalless draw in the scheduled time, Lahore’s Bata FC kept their cool before finishing with a super win when their gloveman saved a couple of goals.

Karachi’s Abdul FC’s keeper also saved a goal.

Socca World Cup will be hosted by Greece in Crete from October 12-20.

Pakistan had also featured in the inaugural edition of this global event in Lisbon, Portugal.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Lahore’s Bata FC beat Gwadar and Karachi’s Abdul FC defeated Peshawar’s Shinwari FC.

The event, held under Leisure Leagues Limited, was conducted in 76 cities of the country in which 10,000 players showcased their talent.

A senior official of the Leisure Leagues told ‘The News’ that a coach from Belgium would be invited to supervise trials in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi for picking a few more players who would be inducted in the Lahore’s Bata FC.

The official said that three foreign-based players might also be inducted in the outfit.

“In the last World Cup our performance was not that good but this time we are confident we will pull off some good results,” the official said.

DG Rangers Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari graced the closing ceremony here at the dilapidated Peoples Stadium which has been left neglected despite having the honour of hosting some major international events.