85 faculty members of Khairpur Medical College resign

SUKKUR: The year-long struggle of the faculty and non teaching staff members of the Khairpur Medical College to get it accredited with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council ended on Saturday, with 85 members of the faculty and non teaching staff members tendering their resignations to the Action Committee.

The Action Committee said the future of 500 students enrolled in the college four years ago hangs in the balance due to criminal negligence and callousness of the Sindh government. They said the issue was repeatedly raised with the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and the health minister who despite pledges did nothing for acquiring accreditation from the PMDC. They said the medical students who have completed four years of medical studies have practically no future as their qualification would be worthless without the PMDC recognition. The staffers were demanding regularisation of services.

Talking to newsmen, the staffers said the Sindh government’s callous attitude and lack of support from the legislators of Khairpur compelled them to take the harsh decision to resign. They announced that they will not attend the hospital and hold classes from Monday.