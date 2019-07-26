close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
BR
Bureau report
July 27, 2019

Police rescue chained boy from father

National

PESHAWAR: The police on Friday handed over to his uncle a young boy who had been chained by his father.

The police had arrested one Sardar Khan after the social media report and pictures which showed that he had chained his son Irshad.

The boy was seen crying in pictures posted on social media.

The police recovered the boy in a raid from Nasirpur Fruit Market. He was handed over to his uncle. The father of the boy was arrested and produced before the court for chaining his son.

