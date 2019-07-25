Lodhi inducted in AFC’s development committee

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) secretary Col Ahmad Yar Lodhi has been appointed as member of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Development Committee.

Lodhi worked for years as secretary with former PFF president Faisal Saleh Hayat.

Meanwhile, Khalid Latif and Senator Rubina Irfan have been included in AFC’s associations committee and women committee, respectively.

Lodhi has been informed by the AFC about his appointment through a letter.

Faisal also holds two key posts in the AFC. After being elected as vice-president AFC in spring this year the renowned politician recently was retained as head of the AFC legal committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that all these were close aids of Faisal.

FIFA has decided to appoint a normalisation committee for the PFF in a bid to resolve Pakistan’s football issue.

FIFA is expected to announce the names of the committee members soon. The committee will have nine months to hold elections at various levels, including that of the PFF.