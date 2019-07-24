PIMS treated 0.15m gastro patients in one year

Islamabad: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) treated over 150,000 patients with gastrointestinal complaints in the last 12 months, said Dr Waseem Khwaja of the department of gastroenterology.

The gastroenterologist told 'The News' that two-thirds of those patients suffered from acid peptic disorders, while the rest had liver problems, including acute hepatitis and chronic liver diseases. He said 2,567 hepatitis C cases were also treated at the department.

Dr Waseem said all hepatitis B/C patients didn't need anti-viral treatment.

He said indigestion was caused by unhygienic, excessive and fatty diet mostly sold on the market and even the homemade food caused it if it had excessive fats and spices and unhygienic stuff.

The gastroenterologist complained that most patients didn't use boiled water.

He warned that unboiled water carried impurities and germs, which could cause vomiting, diarrhea, typhoid, paratyphoid, hepatitis A and E, and other diseases.

Dr Waseem asked people to adopt healthy eating and drinking habits as recommended by experts. He said deserving patients could undergo tests and get medicines free of charge through the Pakistan Baitul Mal.