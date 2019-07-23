Nation must not attach hopes to Imran-Trump meeting: JI

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq Tuesday said the nation and the Prime Minister Imran Khan himself should not attach any hopes with the PM’s meeting with US President Donald Trump.

In a statement, Sirajul Haq advised the prime minister that he should not keep any wishful thinking while meeting Trump as he shows friendly behaviour only with a person who is acting according to his will.

The JI leader said the US leadership had soften its stance towards Pakistan because they need its help for a respectable pull-out from Afghanistan after facing humiliation in the war-torn country.

Sirajul Haq said it was duty of the government that the US administration should be asked to extend it support to resolution of Kashmir issue as per aspirations of Kashmiri people.

“If the US leadership is sincere in solution of Kashmir issue then it should exert its influence in implementation of UN Security Council resolutions,” he said.

He maintained that the JI would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support for the right to self-determination of Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, the JI Naib Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam criticised Imran Khan for not raising the issue of Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s release from the US prison.

“The release of Aafia Siddiqui is not issue of a single person, rather it is a matter of dignity and respect of the whole nation,” he said.

The JI leader said the Pakistani nation was hoping that the Prime Minister Imran Khan would bring back Dr Aafia.