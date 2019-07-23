close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
July 24, 2019

Prof Athar Mehboob new IUB VC

Peshawar

 
BAHAWALPUR: The Punjab government has appointed Prof Dr Athar Mehboob as the vice-chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The Higher Education Department issued a notification on Tuesday. Dr Athar Mehboob is currently serving as Vice-Chancellor of Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Rahimyar Khan. He has 25 years experience in teaching, research and industrial projects in various prestigious institutions in Pakistan and abroad. He got his PhD in Electrical Engineering from National University of Science and Technology and obtained BS and MS degrees from Florida State University USA. Dr Athar founded Ibn-e-Khaldun Systems in 2005 and has undertaken more than 100 industrial projects in the financial, manufacturing, services and defense sectors. —Correspondent

