Jam Kamal arrives in Islamabad on ‘Save Sanjrani Mission’

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan had arrived in Islamabad from Quetta and had an important meeting with members of Senate belonging to his province including Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in Parliament House Tuesday soon after prorogation of Senate session convened by the opposition.

He has come to the federal capital for 3rd time in less than a month on “Save Sanjrani Mission.” Sadiq Sanjrani is facing no confidence motion tabled by the opposition contains thumping majority in Senate and it is likely that the voting will be carried out in the session commencing on August 1 (Thursday).

On arrival at Parliament House, Balochistan chief minister was asked by media representatives about the “budget” allocated for saving Sanjrani, he replied with smile “No budget.” Later, he said with surprise that media is asking “such big questions” so openly.

In the meanwhile, Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini of Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) has revealed that the offer for changing the loyalties in no-trust voting against the chairman has reached seven to eight million rupees. “Perhaps it’s too small an amount that could lure the shifting,” the senator belonging to the parliamentary group said that is ally of the PTI federal government. He is parliamentary leader of his group and viewed as a dignified member of the Upper House of the Parliament. He was among the senators who opted not to meet his provincial chief minister upon arrival in Parliament House on Tuesday.

Senator Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was also present during the chat with Dr Jamaldini. The BNP-Mengal Senator was of the opinion that the “price” could climb up and it could go in between fifty to one hundred million.

The parliamentary sources told The News that government would oppose the balloting on no-trust move against Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on technical grounds on August 1 since another move has been submitted by the senators belonging to the government party against Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla who is a PPP nominee. In case of no-confidence against the chairman, the deputy chairman could chair the proceedings but here chairman and deputy chairman both are facing no-confidence motions, it has created void and opposition members who had marathon meeting before Tuesday sitting in the committee Room-4, discussed the possible scenario and decided to work out strategy to deal with the possible situation that could emerge on the day of next sitting.

The sources said that members belonging to various groups continued consultations pertaining to the upcoming situation. The opposition stalwarts also put their heads together separately and made up their mind to convert the move against the chairman a success and in case of failure it would be disastrous for the opposition.

The government members are not persuading their move against the deputy chairman seriously terming it a “tactical” move. The sources claimed that the government is pining hopes with the possible “change of heart” of the PPP whose Chairman Bilawal Zardari is in the United States and hinting about a new line of action. He will be returning next week and afterwards the PPP ultimate standpoint would be clearly known, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani hosted dinner in the honour of the members of House later in the evening and it was also attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

Two members belonging to the opposition namely Kulsoom Parveen and Dilawar Khan (Independent) attended the dinner but none other opposition member turned up for the feast. The guest members also discussed the upcoming situation regarding the no-trust move.