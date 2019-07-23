Tayyab, Asim out of QSF Squash Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam and Asim Khan lost their quarter-finals of QSF Squash Open in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.
Fourth seed Tayyab was thrashed by fifth seed Youssef Ibrahim of Egypt 7-11, 8-11, 9-11 in just 28 minutes.
Seventh seed Asim was defeated by second seed Abdulla Al-Tamimi of Qatar 11-7, 6-11, 5-11, 11-8, 12-14 in 58 minutes.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam and Asim Khan lost their quarter-finals of QSF Squash Open in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.
Fourth seed Tayyab was thrashed by fifth seed Youssef Ibrahim of Egypt 7-11, 8-11, 9-11 in just 28 minutes.
Seventh seed Asim was defeated by second seed Abdulla Al-Tamimi of Qatar 11-7, 6-11, 5-11, 11-8, 12-14 in 58 minutes.