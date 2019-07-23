close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

Tayyab, Asim out of QSF Squash Open

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam and Asim Khan lost their quarter-finals of QSF Squash Open in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.

Fourth seed Tayyab was thrashed by fifth seed Youssef Ibrahim of Egypt 7-11, 8-11, 9-11 in just 28 minutes.

Seventh seed Asim was defeated by second seed Abdulla Al-Tamimi of Qatar 11-7, 6-11, 5-11, 11-8, 12-14 in 58 minutes.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports