Tayyab, Asim out of QSF Squash Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam and Asim Khan lost their quarter-finals of QSF Squash Open in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.

Fourth seed Tayyab was thrashed by fifth seed Youssef Ibrahim of Egypt 7-11, 8-11, 9-11 in just 28 minutes.

Seventh seed Asim was defeated by second seed Abdulla Al-Tamimi of Qatar 11-7, 6-11, 5-11, 11-8, 12-14 in 58 minutes.