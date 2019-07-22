Successful campaigns ensured win for independents in Khyber district

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Munir Khan Afridi
BARA: The independent candidates won all the three seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the July 20 election in the Khyber district only after carrying out successful poll campaigns. A total of 216133 are registered voters including 92450 women voters in PK-107 in Bara subdivision of Khyber district. According to the election commission, the turnout was 17.49 in PK-107, Bara. About 31297 men and 6498 women cast their votes for the PK-107. The independent candidate Muhammad Shafiq defeated another independent candidate and former federal minister Hameedullah Jan in PK-107.
Munir Khan Afridi
BARA: The independent candidates won all the three seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the July 20 election in the Khyber district only after carrying out successful poll campaigns. A total of 216133 are registered voters including 92450 women voters in PK-107 in Bara subdivision of Khyber district. According to the election commission, the turnout was 17.49 in PK-107, Bara. About 31297 men and 6498 women cast their votes for the PK-107. The independent candidate Muhammad Shafiq defeated another independent candidate and former federal minister Hameedullah Jan in PK-107.