Successful campaigns ensured win for independents in Khyber district

Munir Khan Afridi

BARA: The independent candidates won all the three seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the July 20 election in the Khyber district only after carrying out successful poll campaigns. A total of 216133 are registered voters including 92450 women voters in PK-107 in Bara subdivision of Khyber district. According to the election commission, the turnout was 17.49 in PK-107, Bara. About 31297 men and 6498 women cast their votes for the PK-107. The independent candidate Muhammad Shafiq defeated another independent candidate and former federal minister Hameedullah Jan in PK-107.