Chinese-funded project to help ease water shortage in Quetta

QUETTA: The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has handed over a sustainable water project to Quetta as part of China's ongoing efforts to build more social development projects in the country.

Minister Consular of the Chinese Embassy Zhao Lijian on Sunday inaugurated the project of five ready-to-use solar-powered tube wells and gave it to Quetta's Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa), the sole water distributor in the provincial capital.

Managing Director of Wasa Mujeeb Ur Rehman Qambrani said here that Quetta, with a population of 2.5 million people, is undergoing drinking water issues owing to rapid urbanisation, increasing population growth and alarming underground water depletion.

During the handover ceremony, Zhao said the project is a gift from the Chinese Embassy for the people of Quetta, adding that several projects like the tube well programme have already been started in different parts of Balochistan, especially in southwest Gwadar city.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan's Parliament Qasim Suri said that his hometown Quetta has been suffering from water shortage for the last several years.

He appreciated China's quick response on the Pakistani side's request and established the tube wells. A local businessman, Haji Jalil, said that they had to spend a big portion of their incomes to buy water, but now he hoped that they would be able to save their money to spend on other needs.