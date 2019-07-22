‘Minorities in Pakistan enjoy all rights’

LAHORE : The Constitution of Pakistan has categorically defined rights for minorities and Muslims residing in the country and minorities in Pakistan enjoy all the rights and religious freedom.

Pakistanis are protectors of country’s Constitution and all the Islamic sections of the Constitution will be protected, said Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of leading scholars of different religious organisations and religions here Monday, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Muthahida Ulema Board, said that baseless propaganda was made to defame Pakistan ahead of scheduled visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to US.

Tahir Ashrafi stated that leadership of non-Muslim communities and different religious schools of thought had always played positive role in resolving issues with peaceful talks and amicably in Pakistan.

He underlined that people of Pakistan were protectors of the Constitution of Pakistan and Islamic sections of the Constitution of Pakistan. No one could dare to amend Islamic sections of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Responding to a query, Tahir Ashrafi stated that Muthahida Ulema Board was playing a proactive role in containing elements responsible for fanning hateful literature.

On recommendations of Muthahida Ulema Board, 50 books and other online data was confiscated for having hateful content and literature.