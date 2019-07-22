Sirbaz Khan climbs world’s 12th highest mountain

Islamabad: Sirbaz Khan has successfully climbed the summit of the world’s 12th highest mountain, Broad Peak (8,047 meters), without using supplementary oxygen, announced the Serena Hotels. He was accompanied on the expedition by four climbers, including two members from Nepal and one each from the US and Germany. Serena Hotels supported Sirbaz Khan on his ‘Mission Summit 14.’

He aims to summit all 14 highest peaks above 8,000m without oxygen. This was his fourth consecutive successful summit after K2 (8,611 meters), Nanga Parbat (8,126 meters) and Mount Lhotse (8,516 meters).

The Serena Adventure Diplomacy Initiative is meant to encourage human engagement with nature in ways that test physical prowess, endurance, and commitment, mountain activities being a core part of these activities.

This initiative kicked off when Serena founded the Adventure Diplomacy Group consisting of seven diplomatic missions to support the Pakistani mountaineer siblings, Samina and Mirza Ali Baig.

Samina Baig is the first Pakistani as well as the first Muslim women to summit the highest peaks in all seven continents.

CEO of Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani said, “It is a great privilege for us to support Sirbaz Khan on his expedition. At Serena Hotels, we have been supporting talent to promote Adventure Tourism where needed and try to bring diverse experiences to our community through our various initiatives.”