Opposition trying to create chaos: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that opposition’s ideology is nothing but only "Nazria Zaroorat".

On 25th July, opposition is only going to create chaos, we will not allow them to succeed in such dangerous endeavours. Imran Khan’s visit to USA was a historic moment and depicted the sentiments of overseas Pakistanis towards ending corruption, said the governor while inaugurating water filtration plant at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh.

Prime Minister's spokesperson for trade and investment in UK and EU Sahibzada Jahangeer, British Businessman Aneel Musarrat, Special Adviser to CM Aun Chaudhry also accompanied him.

CCPO Lahore BA Nasir, DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, SSP Lahore Ismailur Rehman Khan, SP Headquarters Kararul Hassan, SP Security Muhammad Naveed was also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Sarwar made it clear that opposition did not possess any productive issues to convey to the general public, they were making useless efforts to escape the grip of justice but the government would not let anyone hinder the accountability drive and would fulfill its promise of ending corruption and holding those accountable who looted country.

Imran Khan is the first ever Prime Minister in history who successfully held a huge public demonstration and addressed 20,000 people in Washington. We consider overseas Pakistanis our ambassadors in this world, they contributed to progress of this country and helped us better the image of Pakistan.

Core Member of PTI Aneel Musarrat spoke on the occasion and referenced that Overseas Pakistanis would not hold back from any sacrifice for our beloved country. It is our good fortune that we have an honest and patriotic Prime Minister who is striving for this country, he added.

Spokesperson to Prime Minister for trade and investment UK and EU Sahibzada Jahangeer while addressing the media said that investors from all over the world were coming to Pakistan and I have no doubt in saying that in near future Pakistan will be a prosperous country, he added.