The era of loot will never return, says Punjab chief minister

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had become the most popular party of the country and Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to change the fate of the country.

He said this while talking PTI leaders from Narowal Amjad Khan Kakar and Naeemullah Khan Kakar who called on him here. The CM said the era of loot and plunder would not come back.

Usman Buzdar said that the past rulers looted the resources of the people and now the people had rejected them.

He said the PTI was the only party which would steer the country out of the crises.

PTI leader Amjad Kakar said that the PTI government was the people's government. He expressed confidence in the PTI leadership. He said they would extend support to the CM in his efforts to serve masses.