DAVIS CUP TIE AGAINST INDIA: Hameed questions preparations for Pak players

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Davis Cup captain and Pride of Performance recipient Hameedul Haq rated Indian team a far better side, fearing that the forthcoming Davis Cup tie could well end up as a one-sided affair.

Talking to ‘The News’ on the prospects of the Pakistan-India Davis Cup tie set for September 14-15 in Islamabad, he said in all definition of the game, India is a far better tennis side.

“Let me make it very clear that India has progressed leaps and bounds in recent times when it comes to tennis. Indian top players have progressed at international circuit within no time.

“Indian team aspirant Prajnesh Gunneswaran is ranked 89 in the world and is a specialist of grass court. Ramkumar Ramanathan is ranked 134 in the world. So it is a foregone conclusion which team is favourite for the tie. Likewise Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna are ranked in the top fifty when it comes to doubles,” Hameed said.

Hameed, who has most Davis Cup appearances for the country as a former player, said unlike Pakistan, India’s progress on tennis front had been smooth and consistent during the last 15 years. “Look we gave India tough time when we last played Davis Cup tie against them in Mumbai in 2006. We are still relying on Aqeel Khan and Aisamul Haq who are at the twilight of their careers.

“Things have drastically changed on the other side of the border. They have groomed and trained fresh blood. India’s top two ranked players were never there in the team in 2006. The reason is simple, Indian players keep themselves busy throughout the year and that is not the case with our leading backup players.”

The winner of every major title (National Grass, Clay and Hard Court Championships) during his hey days, believed that the India was taking the tie so seriously that it had requested ITF for the introduction of Hawk-Eye for the forthcoming. “That shows India’s seriousness and preparations for the contest.”

On the other hand, the recipient of ITF Davis Cup commitment award Hameed questioned trials conducted to pick national team for the tie. “Two leading players stayed away from the trials. Both Abid Ali Akbar and Shahzad Khan (last two national tournament winners) did not turn up. Yet they are still playing circuit but were not there for trials.

“Two wild card entry holders Huzaifa and Ahmad Chaudhry just played a few trial matches and left without completing the process. Why necessary action was not taken against those who have no genuine reason to avoid trials.”

Eight-time Asian senior champion Hameed believed that all national events should have been held on grass the moment Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) came to know about the Indian tie. “Still SNGPL and JCSC Tennis were organised on hard courts.”

The former Pakistan No 1 was unhappy over Rashid Malik’s absence from whole preparations. “He is most suited to train players on grass court. The former No 1 Rashid Malik is the only grass court specialist having a telling impact on India when he last took the team to Mumbai for the tie in 2006. His services should be hired for the tie against India if we want to make it competitive one.”

Hameed was also unhappy on junior outfits recent results at Asian and South Asian level. “PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan is doing so much for tennis. He has brought sponsors, money, increased overall tournaments and has made the PTF Complex a state of the art tennis venue.

“Sadly his advisers and junior development officials are not doing their job properly as a result that we lost against India at under-12 South Asian event without winning a single game in three matches. This should be an eye opener for development officials who project rosy picture and not ready to accept the reality. Losing even to Bangladesh in the same event is also unacceptable.”

The poor 6th finish out of seven in the Fed Cup qualifying and then again in the Davis Cup Junior (13th out of 16 team) should also be a matter of concern.

“These results show that there is lot to be done. Those given responsibility of tennis development need to assess their worth as such performances would never provide the back up for all age groups and even for the national outfit.”