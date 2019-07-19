‘PTI to ensure equal development’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Communication & Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai said former rulers had made all out efforts to ruin the national economy and destroyed the institutions for their personal interest.

“We are not befooling people like former rulers and taking revolutionary measures in real sense for the welfare and betterment of the public at large. The journey of solid development has been started in Punjab and positive results of change are being seen in the education and health sectors,” said Asif adding that wrong policies of the previous government became the major cause of damaging the national economy.

He said national resources were looted ruthlessly and to bring back the looted money was the desire of every Pakistani. He said provision of basic amenities to the people in new Pakistan was the mission of PTI government.

The government believes in equal and balanced development throughout the country. He said decisions were being taken for the interest of the country and for the welfare of the masses instead of personal concern. The government is determined to change the destiny of people of Punjab. Institutions are independent and accountability is being carried out without any discrimination and this is prime need of the time, he concluded.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 807 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents nine people died, whereas 892 were injured. Out of the injured, 517 with serious injuries were shifted to the hospitals, whereas 375 with minor injuries were provided first aid by rescue teams on the spot.

The data issued by Rescue showed 370 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 157 pedestrians and 374 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. The statistics showed 206 accidents were reported in Lahore, 75 in Faisalabad and 64 in Multan.

The data further revealed 675 motorbikes, 115 auto-rickshaws, 77 motorcars, 27 vans, 07 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 82 other types of auto-vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

security: Security of the mosques and other religious places including Imam Bargahs remained tightened on the eve of Jummah in the provincial metropolis, as DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan has issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

Police officials along with members of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and Imam Bargahs. Moreover, on the instructions of the DIG Operations Lahore search operations were conducted around sensitive areas of the city along with Chinese Consulate, Lahore and other important offices and public places.