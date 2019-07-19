SECP holds workshop

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) held the second Design Thinking Workshop on Leading Efficiency through Automation Prowess (LEAP) in Karachi, a statement said on Friday.

Today citizens have rising expectations for transparency, accessibility, quality and responsive service delivery from the public sector and these expectations are at the heart of the transformation agenda for the SECP, the statement said.

SECP envisages end-to-end process automation and digital transformation via LEAP. The primary focus of this initiative has been to facilitate ease of doing business, to enable meeting compliance requirements through lowering cost, and to bring efficiencies in turnaround times (TATs), while accomplishing transparency and internal accountability.

Through implementing sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence SECP would not only be able to better perform its regulatory role, but also have access to insights and cutting edge analytics to best serve the financial ecosystem and the best interest of the citizens of Pakistan.

The overarching goal of the project was to bring services to the people, rather than making them seek out support leading to efficient communication between the SECP and its regulated entities while bringing them a broader range of digital services. Central Depository Company (CDC) Chief Information Officer Syed Asif Shah welcomed the participants and briefed them on the digital transformation initiatives that the CDC was taking.